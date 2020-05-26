Waiting list open for Macon apartments

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Macon community is now accepting requests for its waiting list.
Anthony Homes Inc., a property under Macon Housing Authority is taking applications for its waiting list by telephone only. The property offers 1 to 5 bedroom apartments.
To request a pre-application, applicants must call the housing authority from today until Thursday, May 28.
Phone lines will be open on any of those days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The applicant will be placed based on eligibility which can be found on the company’s website.
The waiting list will be closed immediately after the Thursday session.
For more information call the Macon Housing Authority.
For those with hearing or speech impairments call the Georgia relay service at 7-1-1.