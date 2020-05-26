Warner Robins Police: Body found on Doraville Court

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a body Tuesday night.
A WRPD news release said the body was found around 6:15.
“Juveniles were walking through a grassy area near the cul-de-sac of Doraville Court when they happened upon a deceased body,” the release said.
WRPD said the body, identified only as a female, was in an advanced state of decomposition.
An autopsy is being conducted.
Call Detective Paul Peck at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
