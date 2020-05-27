UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in south Bibb County

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
25
Car accident
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead and another person is injured after a single-vehicle crash in south Bibb County Wednesday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at the intersection of Sardis Church Road and Barfield Road just before 8:30.

The release said a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Sardis Church Road when the driver lost control and hit an embankment near the intersection of Barfield Road.

“When deputies arrived, they found that two males had ejected from the truck and a female was still inside of the truck,” the release said.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones pronounced the female and one of the males dead at the scene. The second male was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is listed in stable condition.

The victims’ names won’t be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleGovernor Kemp tours Macon company: ‘This place is huge’
Next articleNASCAR Cup race in Charlotte pushed back day because of rain
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!