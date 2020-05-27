Another cooler, wet day on the way

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A mostly cloudy sky combined with scattered downpours area-wide will keep temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s for the middle day of the work week.
TODAY.
Isolated morning showers will become more numerous during the afternoon as an area of low pressure sitting off the east coast ushers more moisture into the area. Afternoon highs will be running well below average (87°) in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. A few showers hang around overnight as a mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures in the upper 70’s.
TOMORROW.
A little bit more sunshine is on the way tomorrow which will lead to slightly warmer temperatures, but rain chances remain the same. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are once again forecast to be scattered across the area. Highs will be in the middle 80’s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
A cold front will pass through on Friday and this will begin our dry trend as we head into the weekend. A few showers will linger into Saturday, but by Sunday we begin a dry stretch. Temperatures look to hold steady in the mid 80’s during the long term.
