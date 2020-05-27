COVID-19 pandemic impacting local musicians

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The pandemic has caused an unsteady income for performers across the country. Musicians have been struggling to adapt to a new way of performing without concerts.

17-year-old Ethan Payne, has been making country music for the past four years. He started performing live concerts on social media to maintain his income and fan base.

“I  myself did a bunch of love shows on Instagram and it turned out really good,” said Payne.

He’s joining artists around the globe who have resorted to using social media or video chat platforms for concerts. Payne performed live for the first time in two months on May 23. He relies on live performances for most of his income. Payne says fans have helped with donations.

“We would pin the comment with our Venmos on there and we’d get people that would donate,” said Payne.

The young musician says it’s nerve-wracking not knowing when the next live performance will be.

“I actually don’t have another live show until someone books me,” Payne said, “I usually play at Wild Wings in Macon Cafe and I don’t even think they’re going to be having live music until towards the end of August, beginning of September. It could even be longer.”

Payne will perform digitally in the Mayhem Unplugged music festival on Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. The live four hours show will be on Facebook. Payne says in the meantime, he has been trying to pass time by writing new music and creating music videos.
