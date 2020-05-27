Deputies: Man breaks into dollar store, steals candy

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man they say broke into a dollar store and stole candy.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 at Family Dollar, located at 160 Emery Highway.
Deputies say a clerk arrived to open the store and found the front window was missing.
Surveillance video showed a man had entered the store and tried to open the cigarette cabinet. He was unsuccessful in that attempt.
He then took several large boxes of M&M and Reese’s candy.
He was able to enter and exit the store without triggering the alarm system.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
