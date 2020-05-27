Governor Kemp touring Navicent temporary pods, Irving Tissue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp is in Macon to tour the temporary medical pods at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The unit is set up along Pine Street across from Navicent’s emergency room in preparation for a surge of COVID-19 patients. There are six pods. And each pod will hold up to four patients. The unit will be for patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Temporary medical units are also in place in Rome and Gainesville.
While in Macon, Governor Kemp is also touring Irving Tissue.
