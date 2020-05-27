|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp made two stops in Macon Wednesday morning. One of them was to tour Irving Consumer Products, a tissue paper production company.
Irving Consumer Products opened in November of 2019 and has expanded since then.
“Another $400 million being invested here and another 150 Georgians on top of what they currently have to be employed,” said Governor Kemp.
Governor Kemp says it’s fascinating to see how much technology is involved with the plant. He says the facility is state-of-the-art and that Georgia strives for advanced manufacturing.
According to Governor Kemp, Georgia Power is building a substation and the state is building a rail spur to help with the logistics of the plant.
“That’s why we are the best from an economic standpoint,” said Kemp.
Governor Kemp says we’re fighting two battles: the virus and trying to bring Georgia’s economy back to where it was before the pandemic.