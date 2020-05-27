Historic Macon launches new version of flea market

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After canceling its annual April Flea Market, Historic Macon is kicking off a new version of the sale.
Event Information
- Beginning Wednesday, June 3rd, Historic Macon’s warehouse will be open to the public, but participants will have to preregister on an online event-planning site in order to shop.
- June 3 will be a VIP shopping event, giving early birds first dibs on all the goodies in the HMF warehouse. There will be two shopping windows that day: 5 to 6:30 p.m., and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Just 10 tickets will be sold for each period in order to observe social distancing.
- Tickets for that day are $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com