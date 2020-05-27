Howard RB Jeremiah Kelly signs with Albany State University

By
Montezz Allen
-
0
10
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Howard senior running back Jeremiah Kelly, signed a letter of intent with the Albany State University Rams. Kelly will join the team as a preferred walk-on.

He finished his senior season with 1,041 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns, while averaging 104 yards per game.

For his career, he finished with over 3,000 yards rushing, 27 total touchdowns and averaged seven yards per carry.

Here’s Kelly on why he decided to sign with Albany State:

“They’re R-B-U (Running back University) down there, man. They’re running backs really know how to run the ball. They know running back techniques and I feel like I can get better down there.”

Kelly also says Howard High School definitely prepared him for the next level:

“I’d personally say Howard weight room, football, like you know, all of that. They have one of the best programs in Macon, man. Like, when coach Carroll came in, brought a lot of motivation. He kept us in the weight room. Being in the weight room. That’s first, like, you can’t win without going to the weight room.”

Previous articleFor launch spectators, storms more worrisome than virus
mm
Montezz Allen
https://41nbc.com
Montezz Allen joined 41NBC as a sports reporter in 2019. He was born and raised on the West Side of Detroit, Michigan, but spent seven years in Chicago, Illinois. While there, he worked as a Sports Anchor at NCTV17, a Sports/News Reporter at Urban Broadcast Media and an Assistant Producer at WBBM-AM Newsradio — the No. 1-ranked news radio station in Chicago. He also made frequent guest appearances on WCIU's "The Jam" and The D & Davis Sports Radio Show at "670 The Score." He graduated from Oakland University — located in Rochester, Mich. — where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2012 and then earned a Master of Arts from DePaul University in Chicago in 2014. He's the first person out of his immediate family to achieve the feat of earning a college degree — let alone two of them. He's extremely proud of that. Tezz has a strong love for the game of basketball. He played most of his life. It's his passion. He admits that he's a Kobe Bryant fan and believes the "Black Mamba" is the second greatest player of ALL TIME, hands down. In his spare time, Montezz loves to workout, travel, shop for the latest fashion and spend time with his family. Tezz is excited to be in Middle Georgia, and is looking to tell the best sports stories he possibly can. Don't hesitate to hit him up at mallen@41nbc.com.