Howard RB Jeremiah Kelly signs with Albany State University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Howard senior running back Jeremiah Kelly, signed a letter of intent with the Albany State University Rams. Kelly will join the team as a preferred walk-on.
He finished his senior season with 1,041 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns, while averaging 104 yards per game.
For his career, he finished with over 3,000 yards rushing, 27 total touchdowns and averaged seven yards per carry.
Here’s Kelly on why he decided to sign with Albany State:
“They’re R-B-U (Running back University) down there, man. They’re running backs really know how to run the ball. They know running back techniques and I feel like I can get better down there.”
Kelly also says Howard High School definitely prepared him for the next level:
“I’d personally say Howard weight room, football, like you know, all of that. They have one of the best programs in Macon, man. Like, when coach Carroll came in, brought a lot of motivation. He kept us in the weight room. Being in the weight room. That’s first, like, you can’t win without going to the weight room.”