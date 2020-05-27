Lake Tobesofkee fees may increase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lake Tobesofkee admission prices and other fees are expected to rise.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen says commission agreed last year to drop the admission fee to $5 during the planning and starting phase of renovation projects.

Now that those projects, which include the new ranger station, are underway, Allen reminded commissioners it’s time to increase fees.

Those increases include $3 per person for entry. Camping fees could go from $25 to $30 a night (price may vary depending on the site), and pavilion fees could go up $50 (price also varies depending on the pavilion).

Reservations for pavilions would also need a 50% deposit upfront.

“That park out there makes money in Macon-Bibb County,” Allen said. “What we have to do is utilize something that’s working for us. We haven’t gone up on those fees in quite awhile.”

These changes will be effective immediately upon approval. Commissioners take a full vote on the price increase Tuesday during commission.

