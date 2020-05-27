Milledgeville Downtown Development Authority awards 15 grants to small businesses

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Downtown Development Authority in Milledgeville awarded 15 grants to local businesses to provide financial assistance during the pandemic.

The DDA Emergency Grant aims to support Milledgeville’s most affected downtown storefronts during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Director Carlee Schulte, the program provides quick and immediate assistance to the Milledgeville business community due to the pandemic.

“In an effort to try to stimulate the economy, we came up with the emergency grant,” Schulte said.

The original allocation of funds for the grant was $2,000, according to a news release, but as applications came in, it became clear there was more need than originally expected. DDA’s board of directors added $5,163.32 to the fund and approved all grant applications after review.

In total, 15 businesses received between $400 and $500 each.

