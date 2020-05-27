Moonhanger Group closes restaurants again after employees test positive

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All but one of Moonhanger Group’s restaurants are closed again after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The closing, announced in a Facebook post Wednesday morning by owner Wes Griffith, comes one day after the restaurants—Dovetail, H&H, Natalia’s and the Rookery—reopened.
“Though we didn’t have all the results yet, we re-opened anyway,” Griffith wrote. “We were confident, based on the low number of positive results reported in Bibb county, that none of our employees would test positive and we hoped to share that news with the public. Unfortunately and surprisingly, we have employees who have tested positive.”
Griffith says Natalia’s will remain open “due to no positive test results among the staff.”
“We will spend the coming days retesting, examining the data, and identifying team members who are covid free,” he continued. “We hope to resume to-go business soon.”
