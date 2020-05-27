Scattered storms continue Thursday across Middle Georgia

|
Despite the cloud cover, today has been a relatively dry day across Middle Georgia with much of the area seeing under 0.02″ of rain.
Heavier rain will move in beginning tomorrow associated with the (seemingly ever present…ugh) upper level low to our west. This area of low pressure continues to slowly push east and bring gulf moisture to the area.
As such, we are once again expecting scattered storms tomorrow. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Main threats will be damaging winds, but we can’t rule out a chance of some hail.
This storm threat will continue through the day Thursday. We will also finally get to see a little bit of the sunshine, which will warm things up to the mid 80’s.
A cold front will finally push the low pressure further east and into our region. This will continue to bring storms to the area through Saturday evening.
As the front approaches we will see some breezy conditions as well as the chance for some storms with heavy rain.
This front will push through Saturday afternoon/evening and behind it we will finally get a few dry days.
Highs on Sunday will still be pretty warm, because the cooler air will take its time moving in. Sunshine will hang around for much of next week as we warm back up again.