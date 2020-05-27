Trump threatens Twitter over fact checks: What’s next?

|
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — On Tuesday, Twitter took the unprecedented step of adding fact-check warnings to two of President Donald Trump’s tweets about voting by mail.
On Wednesday, the president threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering.
Twitter’s move and Trump’s reaction raise a host of questions, from why Twitter acted now to how it decides when to use such warnings to the political reaction its action may fuel, to what it means for the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
For now, experts say Trump likely can’t enforce his threats, and that Twitter will probably continue the practice of flagging misleading tweets on certain subjects such as voting.
