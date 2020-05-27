UPDATE (Wednesday, May 27 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/27/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 44,421 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4275
|388.93
|210
|803
|DeKalb
|3512
|442.79
|110
|639
|Gwinnett
|3416
|351.75
|125
|586
|Cobb
|2875
|363.65
|151
|638
|Hall
|2401
|1163.56
|42
|318
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1927
|0
|28
|119
|Dougherty
|1778
|1977.64
|143
|408
|Unknown
|1591
|0
|40
|Clayton
|1185
|388.73
|44
|171
|Cherokee
|858
|321.81
|31
|128
|Henry
|659
|274.74
|21
|89
|Muscogee
|577
|301.11
|17
|91
|Richmond
|561
|277.39
|19
|161
|Douglas
|518
|341
|24
|121
|Carroll
|510
|424.58
|24
|101
|Habersham
|509
|1111.35
|19
|70
|Forsyth
|495
|196.03
|13
|67
|Chatham
|473
|161.89
|23
|109
|Sumter
|459
|1561.28
|41
|128
|Bartow
|455
|410.76
|38
|134
|Bibb
|439
|288.53
|24
|127
|Colquitt
|421
|927.46
|14
|36
|Mitchell
|406
|1840.77
|32
|83
|Coweta
|391
|257.24
|8
|50
|Lee
|363
|1211.17
|23
|62
|Houston
|358
|227.97
|16
|89
|Newton
|339
|301.72
|11
|60
|Baldwin
|337
|758.53
|25
|65
|Thomas
|326
|733.72
|31
|63
|Barrow
|315
|364.66
|12
|73
|Whitfield
|308
|294.25
|7
|24
|Paulding
|301
|174.45
|11
|65
|Upson
|279
|1061.77
|33
|39
|Rockdale
|276
|290.65
|9
|70
|Troup
|268
|380.61
|10
|67
|Coffee
|262
|608.71
|13
|58
|Lowndes
|262
|222.26
|4
|46
|Spalding
|262
|379.11
|19
|46
|Clarke
|259
|199.57
|13
|39
|Floyd
|248
|248.21
|15
|43
|Early
|237
|2335.9
|30
|20
|Fayette
|235
|199.93
|13
|36
|Tift
|235
|575.56
|15
|50
|Columbia
|234
|147.51
|7
|34
|Walton
|228
|237.96
|12
|38
|Crisp
|225
|1009.47
|7
|37
|Ware
|223
|621.98
|14
|51
|Butts
|215
|854.06
|21
|25
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|50
|Worth
|211
|1047.56
|20
|38
|Hancock
|193
|2355.67
|22
|34
|Dooly
|176
|1313.43
|12
|36
|Randolph
|176
|2605.86
|19
|32
|Jackson
|161
|215.53
|5
|30
|Decatur
|160
|607.86
|4
|18
|Gilmer
|146
|464.72
|0
|19
|Gordon
|140
|241.18
|15
|31
|Appling
|139
|748.88
|13
|25
|Calhoun
|131
|2073.77
|5
|14
|Stephens
|131
|497.57
|2
|23
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|5
|29
|Monroe
|119
|429.18
|8
|20
|Catoosa
|114
|165.77
|0
|8
|Oconee
|109
|261.16
|5
|19
|Dawson
|107
|395.99
|1
|15
|Turner
|107
|1324.91
|12
|18
|Walker
|106
|152.28
|0
|2
|Laurens
|105
|222.01
|1
|18
|Wilcox
|105
|1194.54
|13
|18
|Polk
|103
|236.88
|1
|13
|Glynn
|101
|117.38
|1
|13
|Echols
|99
|2494.33
|0
|3
|Macon
|99
|762.24
|6
|33
|White
|95
|299.14
|3
|19
|Grady
|94
|383.05
|4
|26
|Lumpkin
|92
|272.17
|1
|17
|Pierce
|92
|470.71
|3
|20
|Putnam
|88
|402.1
|8
|16
|Harris
|86
|247.75
|4
|15
|Banks
|83
|415.37
|0
|10
|Bacon
|82
|719.05
|2
|7
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Murray
|82
|203.67
|1
|9
|Meriwether
|78
|371.08
|2
|11
|Bryan
|75
|191.63
|5
|18
|Effingham
|75
|117.14
|1
|12
|Elbert
|73
|385.33
|0
|5
|Washington
|73
|359.57
|1
|7
|Liberty
|70
|113.08
|0
|13
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|3
|19
|Brooks
|68
|432.38
|9
|11
|Ben Hill
|67
|402.52
|1
|8
|Wilkinson
|67
|751.21
|4
|18
|Greene
|66
|352.62
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|65
|300.97
|5
|18
|Lamar
|60
|310.13
|1
|10
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|6
|12
|Clinch
|57
|856.37
|2
|6
|Camden
|56
|103.85
|1
|7
|Toombs
|54
|200.13
|4
|9
|Bulloch
|53
|66.69
|2
|9
|Pike
|53
|281.02
|2
|9
|Marion
|51
|614.98
|2
|9
|Brantley
|50
|260.39
|2
|4
|Dodge
|50
|245.28
|2
|8
|Cook
|46
|263.81
|2
|9
|Stewart
|46
|750.53
|0
|13
|Madison
|44
|145.81
|1
|6
|Bleckley
|43
|334.94
|0
|2
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|13
|Seminole
|43
|528.26
|2
|8
|Union
|43
|169.73
|1
|11
|Fannin
|40
|151.98
|1
|5
|Haralson
|40
|130.2
|2
|11
|Miller
|40
|693.96
|0
|3
|Franklin
|39
|167.17
|1
|7
|Pulaski
|39
|358.03
|2
|6
|Atkinson
|38
|456.18
|2
|6
|Berrien
|38
|197.14
|0
|3
|Clay
|37
|1295.97
|2
|5
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Talbot
|37
|600.84
|1
|13
|Baker
|35
|1123.23
|2
|11
|Jeff Davis
|35
|231.05
|1
|4
|Jones
|34
|118.92
|0
|4
|Telfair
|34
|217.34
|1
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Jasper
|32
|225.37
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|32
|208.97
|1
|6
|Screven
|32
|230.22
|2
|15
|Charlton
|30
|226.4
|1
|6
|Chattahoochee
|30
|279.1
|0
|6
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Heard
|28
|226.35
|2
|6
|Dade
|27
|167.06
|1
|3
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|1
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Irwin
|24
|254.43
|1
|4
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Tattnall
|19
|74.77
|0
|3
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Wayne
|18
|60.05
|0
|2
|Lanier
|17
|164.24
|2
|4
|Schley
|17
|322.27
|1
|7
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Rabun
|16
|94.2
|1
|5
|Long
|15
|75.32
|1
|2
|Twiggs
|15
|185.51
|0
|4
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|McIntosh
|12
|82.38
|0
|2
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 518,591 (440,756 COVID-19 tests; 77,835 antibody tests)
- Positive tests: 44,421
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,666 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/26 listed 854 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,907 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1:24 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
