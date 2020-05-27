UPDATE (Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative cases by county as of 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 44,638 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 518,591 (440,756 COVID-19 tests; 77,835 antibody tests)
  • Positive tests: 44,638

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,933 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

