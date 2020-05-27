UPDATE (Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/27/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 44,638 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4309
|392.02
|214
|810
|DeKalb
|3573
|450.48
|111
|642
|Gwinnett
|3480
|358.34
|126
|595
|Cobb
|2907
|367.7
|157
|644
|Hall
|2422
|1173.74
|42
|324
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1925
|0
|29
|120
|Dougherty
|1784
|1984.32
|144
|412
|Unknown
|1372
|0
|43
|Clayton
|1189
|390.04
|46
|175
|Cherokee
|861
|322.94
|31
|129
|Henry
|672
|280.16
|22
|89
|Muscogee
|587
|306.33
|17
|94
|Richmond
|563
|278.38
|20
|164
|Douglas
|521
|342.98
|24
|121
|Carroll
|512
|426.24
|25
|101
|Habersham
|511
|1115.72
|19
|71
|Forsyth
|502
|198.81
|13
|67
|Chatham
|476
|162.92
|23
|109
|Sumter
|460
|1564.68
|41
|128
|Bartow
|458
|413.47
|38
|135
|Bibb
|441
|289.85
|24
|129
|Colquitt
|434
|956.09
|14
|36
|Mitchell
|412
|1867.97
|32
|85
|Coweta
|397
|261.18
|8
|51
|Lee
|363
|1211.17
|23
|62
|Houston
|362
|230.52
|16
|91
|Newton
|341
|303.5
|11
|63
|Baldwin
|337
|758.53
|26
|65
|Thomas
|324
|729.22
|31
|64
|Barrow
|316
|365.81
|13
|74
|Whitfield
|311
|297.12
|7
|24
|Paulding
|305
|176.77
|11
|66
|Upson
|280
|1065.57
|34
|39
|Rockdale
|276
|290.65
|9
|70
|Lowndes
|268
|227.35
|4
|46
|Troup
|268
|380.61
|10
|67
|Spalding
|264
|382
|20
|47
|Coffee
|262
|608.71
|13
|58
|Clarke
|259
|199.57
|13
|39
|Floyd
|253
|253.21
|15
|43
|Walton
|242
|252.57
|12
|38
|Early
|239
|2355.61
|30
|20
|Tift
|238
|582.9
|15
|51
|Columbia
|237
|149.4
|7
|34
|Fayette
|235
|199.93
|13
|36
|Crisp
|226
|1013.95
|7
|37
|Ware
|223
|621.98
|14
|51
|Butts
|219
|869.95
|21
|27
|Terrell
|215
|2539.27
|26
|50
|Worth
|209
|1037.63
|20
|38
|Hancock
|192
|2343.46
|22
|33
|Dooly
|176
|1313.43
|12
|36
|Randolph
|176
|2605.86
|19
|32
|Jackson
|171
|228.92
|5
|30
|Decatur
|161
|611.66
|4
|19
|Gilmer
|145
|461.53
|0
|19
|Appling
|143
|770.43
|13
|25
|Gordon
|142
|244.62
|15
|32
|Stephens
|132
|501.37
|2
|24
|Calhoun
|130
|2057.94
|5
|15
|Burke
|123
|550.53
|5
|29
|Monroe
|118
|425.58
|8
|19
|Catoosa
|115
|167.22
|0
|8
|Turner
|110
|1362.06
|12
|19
|Oconee
|109
|261.16
|5
|19
|Walker
|109
|156.59
|0
|2
|Dawson
|108
|399.69
|1
|15
|Polk
|107
|246.08
|1
|13
|Wilcox
|105
|1194.54
|13
|18
|Laurens
|104
|219.89
|1
|18
|Glynn
|102
|118.54
|1
|13
|Echols
|99
|2494.33
|0
|3
|Macon
|99
|762.24
|6
|33
|White
|98
|308.58
|3
|20
|Grady
|96
|391.2
|4
|26
|Lumpkin
|95
|281.05
|1
|19
|Pierce
|92
|470.71
|3
|20
|Banks
|88
|440.4
|0
|11
|Harris
|88
|253.51
|5
|15
|Putnam
|88
|402.1
|9
|16
|Bacon
|83
|727.81
|2
|7
|Murray
|83
|206.15
|1
|9
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|81
|385.35
|2
|11
|Effingham
|74
|115.58
|1
|12
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|7
|Bryan
|73
|186.52
|5
|18
|Elbert
|73
|385.33
|0
|5
|Liberty
|70
|113.08
|0
|13
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|4
|19
|Wilkinson
|70
|784.84
|4
|18
|Ben Hill
|69
|414.54
|1
|8
|Brooks
|68
|432.38
|9
|11
|Greene
|66
|352.62
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|65
|300.97
|5
|18
|Lamar
|60
|310.13
|1
|10
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|6
|12
|Clinch
|57
|856.37
|2
|6
|Camden
|56
|103.85
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|54
|67.95
|2
|9
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|2
|9
|Toombs
|54
|200.13
|4
|9
|Marion
|52
|627.03
|2
|9
|Brantley
|50
|260.39
|2
|4
|Dodge
|50
|245.28
|2
|8
|Cook
|47
|269.54
|2
|9
|Screven
|47
|338.13
|2
|15
|Stewart
|47
|766.85
|0
|13
|Madison
|44
|145.81
|1
|6
|Union
|44
|173.67
|1
|12
|Bleckley
|43
|334.94
|0
|2
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|13
|Seminole
|43
|528.26
|2
|8
|Franklin
|41
|175.75
|1
|8
|Fannin
|40
|151.98
|1
|5
|Haralson
|40
|130.2
|2
|11
|Miller
|40
|693.96
|0
|3
|Berrien
|39
|202.32
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|39
|358.03
|2
|6
|Atkinson
|38
|456.18
|2
|6
|Talbot
|38
|617.08
|1
|13
|Clay
|37
|1295.97
|2
|5
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Jeff Davis
|35
|231.05
|1
|4
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|10
|Jones
|34
|118.92
|0
|4
|Telfair
|34
|217.34
|1
|6
|Charlton
|33
|249.04
|1
|6
|Chattahoochee
|33
|307.01
|0
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Jasper
|32
|225.37
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|32
|208.97
|1
|6
|Heard
|30
|242.52
|2
|6
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Dade
|27
|167.06
|1
|3
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|1
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Irwin
|24
|254.43
|1
|4
|Towns
|23
|191.13
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Lanier
|20
|193.22
|2
|5
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Tattnall
|19
|74.77
|0
|3
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Wayne
|18
|60.05
|0
|2
|Rabun
|17
|100.08
|1
|6
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Long
|15
|75.32
|1
|2
|Twiggs
|15
|185.51
|0
|4
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|McIntosh
|12
|82.38
|0
|2
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 518,591 (440,756 COVID-19 tests; 77,835 antibody tests)
- Positive tests: 44,638
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,745 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/26 listed 854 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,933 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
