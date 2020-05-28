Daybreak Segment: How to make Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Veggie Pizza

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pizza is a food most people enjoy, but isn’t always the healthiest option.
Chef Scottie Johnson, a private chef from Warner Robins and a winner of the first ever Georgia Seafood Festival, sent in a video to show us how to make a healthier pizza option, sun-dried tomato pesto veggie pizza.
Click on the video to see how to make it.
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Veggie Pizza
Ingredients:
– 8.75 oz pizza crust (your choice)
– 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
– sun dried tomato pesto sauce, 1/4 cup or enough to cover crust
– 1/4 cup mozzarella or cheese of choice
– 1/4 cup fresh spinach
– 1/4 cup bell peppers (red, green, yellow) diced
– 1/4 cup onions, diced
– fresh basil, for garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven according to packaged pizza crust. Brush crust with olive oil and sauce, cheese, spinach, bell peppers, onions and any remaining cheese. Place in oven and bake 8-10 min. Add fresh basil for garnish