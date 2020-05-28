Atlanta Jazz Festival won’t be held this year

|
ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — The annual Atlanta Jazz Festival will not be held this year.
That’s according to a news release sent by the festival Thursday, which said the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs announced the decision based on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the City of Atlanta and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia state guidelines limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.
A earlier post on Atlanta.net said the festival, originally scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, was postponed until later this year.
“While there will not be a festival this year, we were happy to be able to share 31 days of unique jazz performances by Atlanta artists throughout May, and will work to reschedule the Atlanta Jazz Festival for a future date that will ensure festival goers’ wellbeing and safety,” said Camille Russell Love, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.
Thousands of people have tuned into the nightly sessions, which air on the Atlanta Jazz Festival’s Facebook page at 9 p.m. The final night of the series will features an encore performance from the duo Joe Gransden and Kenny Banks, Sr. on Sunday, May 31.
Check the AJF website at www.atlantafestivals.com for information about the 2021 event.