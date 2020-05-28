WANTED | Suspects break into Family Dollar, steal multiple packs of cigarettes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying and finding the people shown in the above photo. 

Authorities say that the individuals are suspected of committing burglary around 1 a.m. Thursday at the Family Dollar at 4007 Northside Drive. 

Suspect one description

  • Last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark Air Jordan ball cap 
  • Stands 5’7 
  • Weighs 140 lbs. 

Suspect two description 

  • Last seen wearing a black fedora style hat, mask, black jacket 
  • Stands 5’10 
  • Weighs 145 lbs. 

Deputies say footage shows a dark-colored pick up with no lights parking behind the store just before the two suspects entered.  The suspects stole multiple packs of cigarettes.