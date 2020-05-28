|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying and finding the people shown in the above photo.
Authorities say that the individuals are suspected of committing burglary around 1 a.m. Thursday at the Family Dollar at 4007 Northside Drive.
Suspect one description
- Last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark Air Jordan ball cap
- Stands 5’7
- Weighs 140 lbs.
Suspect two description
- Last seen wearing a black fedora style hat, mask, black jacket
- Stands 5’10
- Weighs 145 lbs.
Deputies say footage shows a dark-colored pick up with no lights parking behind the store just before the two suspects entered. The suspects stole multiple packs of cigarettes.