Drive-thru zoo provides fun for Middle Georgia families

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Families in Middle Georgia have a new way to experience wildlife while maintaining social distancing.

The Museum of Arts and Sciences has started hosting a drive-thru zoo to give parents and children an opportunity to enjoy the museum during the pandemic.

Sherry Singleton, the director of communication for the museum, says the staff worked diligently to find a safe way for families to visit.

Singleton said, “What could we do to help parents get out of the house but still feel safe, and also let us work and to let our animals work so we can do what we love doing. Then, the drive-thru mini zoo then presented itself.”

Singleton says the response to the mini-zoo has been overwhelmingly positive. Angela Scully brought her kids to the mini-zoo and says she’s happy the museum is giving families a way to pass the time.

“We’ve been cooped up for two months, and my kids are all 4 and under,” Scully said. “This was a great way to do something fun and still be safe.”

The museum placed barriers around their parking lot to create lines for families to follow. Parents and children can stay in their cars and stop at tents along the way to learn about different animals.

Singleton says the drive-thru zoo is a way for children to have fun while still following CDC guidelines.

“It’s a six-foot distance, automatically. We don’t allow the kids to touch the animals or anything like that so the zookeepers aren’t getting close enough to the car to worry about that sort of thing,” Singleton said. “Of course, they’re all in their own cars so it’s perfect. It’s the perfect social distancing answer. It couldn’t be any easier.”

Hours of operation

The drive-thru zoo is free for everyone, but the staff asks that people donate to the museum to help them continue their usual programs. The museum will continue hosting the zoos every Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 to noon, until the end of June.

The Museum of Arts and Sciences will have socially distanced programs every Wednesday through Saturday. They will be re-opening their Polar Bear Den on June 5. Certain programs will require entry fees, and a scheduled time slot to allow for social distancing.