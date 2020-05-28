Fatal traffic accident on Sardis Church Road leaves two dead, one in critical condition

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities are looking into a single auto accident that left two people dead and another person in critical condition.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators say the accident happened at the intersection of Sardis Church Road and Barfield Road around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say that a white in color Chevrolet Silverado — driven by 41-year old Kimberly Dawn Hampton — was traveling west on Sardis Church Road. Hampton lost control of the truck and hit an embankment at the intersection of Barfield Road.

When deputies arrived, they found that two men were ejected from the truck and Hampton was still inside of the truck. The two male passengers were 17-year-old Xander Carlisle Abshire and 30-year-old Jessie Jackson Hobby III.

Hampton and Abshire were pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Leon Jones. Hobby was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health and listed in critical, but stable condition.

This fatal accident still remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.