Governor Kemp announces reopening dates for several entities including bars, summer school

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the reopening dates for several entities Thursday and also announced the extension of the shelter-in-place order for the elderly and medically fragile.
• The shelter-in-place order for Georgians who are 65 or older or medically fragile is extended through June 12 “with exceptions for necessary activities including work, medical appointments, grocery shopping, home health services and related categories.”
• All Georgians and visitors are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks while in public.
• Live performance venues will remain closed for now. “I know that these closures are tough on business owners and their employees, but we will continue to watch the data to ensure the health and safety of our citizens.”
• Starting June 1, public gathering limit increases from 10 to 25 people if 6-foot distance can be maintained.
• Overnight summer camps can begin opening May 31 if they meet 33 specific criteria in addition to requirements for operating a non-critical infrastructure business.
• Starting June 1, bars and nightclubs can reopen with 39 mandatory measures—including screening workers and having a 25 person limit or 35% occupancy.
• Starting June 1, professional sports teams “which engage in practices or other in-person operations” can operate under rules and guidelines of league(s). Amateur teams/organizations can operate under non-critical infrastructure guidelines.
• Private banquet facilities, private event facilities and private reception facilities now fall under restaurant/dine-in guidelines “to provide clarity.”
• Amusement park ride operators, traveling carnivals, water parks, circuses and other temporary amusement rides can open June 12 if in compliance with 33 mandatory requirements in addition to all requirements for non-critical infrastructure businesses.
• Schools can hold summer school for students “next month” if they comply with 11 mandatory criteria.
Watch Governor Kemp’s full briefing on his Facebook page here.
Check back for updates.