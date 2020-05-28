Governor Kemp announces reopening dates for several entities including bars, summer school

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the reopening dates for several entities Thursday and also announced the extension of the shelter-in-place order for the elderly and medically fragile.



• The shelter-in-place order for Georgians who are 65 or older or medically fragile is extended through June 12 “with exceptions for necessary activities including work, medical appointments, grocery shopping, home health services and related categories.”

• All Georgians and visitors are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks while in public.

• Live performance venues will remain closed for now. “I know that these closures are tough on business owners and their employees, but we will continue to watch the data to ensure the health and safety of our citizens.”

• Starting June 1, public gathering limit increases from 10 to 25 people if 6-foot distance can be maintained.