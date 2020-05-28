SOAR Academy teachers, administrators deliver signs of completion to seniors

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — SOAR Academy’s class of 2020 got a special send-off Thursday.
Teachers and staff made their way to the homes of nearly 60 seniors to wish them well.
Sixty-four seniors were shocked to find staff from SOAR Academy parading around their front yards.
Car by car, teachers, and administrators made their way through the county delivering signs of completion to the class of 2020.
Senior Cassidy Herin says when schools shut down because of the pandemic, she felt all of her hard work would be in vain.
“It was ripped from us,” said Herin.
MeBrak Griffith expressed that walking across the stage is a big deal for him because he didn’t think he would pass his courses.
“It took a lot of hard work, I was behind and I had to put in a lot of effort,” shared the senior.
In the end, the students expressed proudly that they completed high school. They emphasize that an in-person graduation would have been nice, but at this point — it doesn’t matter.
The principal of SOAR Academy says the district will determine what kind of graduation students can have in July.