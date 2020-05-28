Few strong storms possible Thursday

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- An isolated strong thunderstorm is possible Thursday as instability increases across Middle Georgia.
TODAY.
Wind will be coming in from the south today meaning warm and moist Gulf moisture is going to be flowing into the area. This will lead to a partly sunny sky and increased instability to fuel a few strong storms. The main storm threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 80’s before falling into the upper 60’s overnight.
TOMORROW.
A little bit more cloud cover moves in for the final day of the work week, but temperatures will still make it into the upper 80’s. Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast albeit the severe weather threat is lower than today. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
Isolated showers and storms are possible on Saturday as a cold front moves through. By Sunday high pressure builds in and we dry out. Sunday through the middle of next week looks sunny and dry with high temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 80’s each afternoon.
