UPDATE (Thursday, May 28 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/28/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 45,070 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 28.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4325
|393.47
|219
|811
|DeKalb
|3604
|454.39
|113
|643
|Gwinnett
|3549
|365.44
|126
|602
|Cobb
|2924
|369.85
|164
|646
|Hall
|2441
|1182.95
|45
|324
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1929
|0
|30
|119
|Dougherty
|1778
|1977.64
|143
|410
|Unknown
|1497
|0
|40
|Clayton
|1199
|393.32
|46
|175
|Cherokee
|860
|322.56
|32
|129
|Henry
|668
|278.49
|22
|89
|Muscogee
|588
|306.85
|17
|94
|Richmond
|574
|283.82
|23
|164
|Douglas
|522
|343.63
|24
|122
|Habersham
|513
|1120.09
|20
|71
|Carroll
|511
|425.41
|24
|100
|Forsyth
|502
|198.81
|13
|67
|Chatham
|476
|162.92
|24
|109
|Sumter
|460
|1564.68
|41
|128
|Bartow
|459
|414.37
|38
|135
|Colquitt
|448
|986.94
|14
|37
|Bibb
|444
|291.82
|25
|129
|Mitchell
|410
|1858.9
|32
|85
|Coweta
|398
|261.84
|8
|51
|Lee
|363
|1211.17
|23
|62
|Houston
|362
|230.52
|16
|91
|Newton
|342
|304.4
|11
|63
|Baldwin
|340
|765.28
|26
|65
|Thomas
|325
|731.47
|31
|64
|Barrow
|320
|370.44
|13
|76
|Whitfield
|315
|300.94
|7
|24
|Paulding
|305
|176.77
|11
|66
|Upson
|280
|1065.57
|34
|39
|Troup
|277
|393.39
|10
|67
|Rockdale
|276
|290.65
|9
|71
|Lowndes
|273
|231.6
|4
|46
|Clarke
|266
|204.96
|13
|40
|Spalding
|263
|380.55
|20
|47
|Coffee
|261
|606.38
|15
|58
|Floyd
|255
|255.21
|15
|43
|Tift
|244
|597.6
|16
|52
|Walton
|243
|253.62
|12
|38
|Early
|239
|2355.61
|30
|20
|Columbia
|238
|150.03
|7
|34
|Fayette
|230
|195.67
|13
|37
|Crisp
|226
|1013.95
|7
|37
|Ware
|224
|624.77
|14
|51
|Butts
|223
|885.83
|22
|27
|Terrell
|215
|2539.27
|26
|50
|Worth
|210
|1042.6
|21
|39
|Hancock
|194
|2367.88
|22
|34
|Dooly
|177
|1320.9
|12
|36
|Randolph
|176
|2605.86
|19
|32
|Jackson
|174
|232.93
|5
|30
|Decatur
|170
|645.85
|4
|19
|Gilmer
|146
|464.72
|0
|19
|Appling
|144
|775.82
|13
|25
|Gordon
|142
|244.62
|15
|32
|Stephens
|133
|505.17
|2
|24
|Calhoun
|130
|2057.94
|5
|15
|Burke
|122
|546.06
|5
|29
|Catoosa
|118
|171.58
|0
|10
|Monroe
|118
|425.58
|8
|19
|Turner
|111
|1374.44
|12
|20
|Glynn
|109
|126.67
|1
|13
|Oconee
|109
|261.16
|5
|19
|Walker
|109
|156.59
|0
|2
|Dawson
|108
|399.69
|1
|15
|Polk
|108
|248.38
|1
|13
|Wilcox
|105
|1194.54
|13
|18
|Laurens
|104
|219.89
|1
|18
|Echols
|100
|2519.53
|0
|3
|Macon
|99
|762.24
|6
|33
|White
|98
|308.58
|3
|20
|Lumpkin
|95
|281.05
|1
|19
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|25
|Pierce
|92
|470.71
|3
|20
|Banks
|91
|455.41
|0
|11
|Harris
|88
|253.51
|5
|15
|Putnam
|88
|402.1
|9
|16
|Bacon
|85
|745.35
|2
|8
|Murray
|83
|206.15
|1
|9
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|81
|385.35
|2
|11
|Effingham
|75
|117.14
|1
|12
|Bryan
|74
|189.08
|5
|18
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Elbert
|73
|385.33
|0
|5
|Ben Hill
|71
|426.55
|1
|8
|Liberty
|71
|114.69
|0
|13
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|4
|19
|Brooks
|68
|432.38
|9
|11
|Wilkinson
|68
|762.42
|4
|18
|Greene
|67
|357.96
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|66
|305.6
|5
|18
|Lamar
|63
|325.63
|1
|10
|Camden
|62
|114.98
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|60
|75.5
|2
|10
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|6
|12
|Clinch
|56
|841.35
|2
|6
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|2
|9
|Toombs
|54
|200.13
|4
|9
|Marion
|52
|627.03
|2
|9
|Dodge
|51
|250.18
|2
|8
|Brantley
|50
|260.39
|2
|4
|Screven
|50
|359.71
|2
|16
|Cook
|47
|269.54
|2
|9
|Stewart
|47
|766.85
|1
|13
|Madison
|46
|152.43
|1
|7
|Bleckley
|45
|350.52
|0
|2
|Union
|44
|173.67
|1
|12
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|13
|Seminole
|43
|528.26
|2
|8
|Franklin
|42
|180.03
|1
|8
|Fannin
|41
|155.78
|1
|5
|Berrien
|40
|207.51
|0
|3
|Haralson
|40
|130.2
|2
|11
|Miller
|40
|693.96
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|40
|367.21
|2
|6
|Atkinson
|39
|468.19
|2
|6
|Talbot
|38
|617.08
|1
|13
|Clay
|37
|1295.97
|2
|5
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Jeff Davis
|36
|237.66
|1
|5
|Telfair
|36
|230.12
|1
|6
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|10
|Jones
|34
|118.92
|0
|4
|Charlton
|33
|249.04
|1
|6
|Chattahoochee
|33
|307.01
|0
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Jasper
|32
|225.37
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|32
|208.97
|1
|6
|Heard
|30
|242.52
|2
|6
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Dade
|28
|173.25
|1
|3
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Hart
|27
|103.42
|0
|1
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Irwin
|24
|254.43
|1
|4
|Towns
|23
|191.13
|1
|8
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Lanier
|20
|193.22
|2
|5
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Rabun
|19
|111.86
|1
|6
|Tattnall
|19
|74.77
|0
|3
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Wayne
|18
|60.05
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|0
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Long
|15
|75.32
|1
|2
|Twiggs
|15
|185.51
|0
|4
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|11
|139.08
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 523,359 (445,186 COVID-19 tests; 78,173 antibody tests)
- Positive tests: 45,070
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,767 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/27 listed 907 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,962 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
