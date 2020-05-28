UPDATE (Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/28/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 45,266 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 28.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4367
|397.3
|224
|814
|DeKalb
|3635
|458.3
|112
|643
|Gwinnett
|3619
|372.65
|127
|610
|Cobb
|2948
|372.89
|168
|653
|Hall
|2450
|1187.31
|46
|324
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1903
|0
|31
|119
|Dougherty
|1764
|1962.07
|144
|409
|Unknown
|1319
|0
|40
|Clayton
|1204
|394.96
|45
|178
|Cherokee
|869
|325.94
|32
|132
|Henry
|672
|280.16
|22
|89
|Muscogee
|593
|309.46
|17
|95
|Richmond
|576
|284.81
|22
|163
|Douglas
|528
|347.58
|24
|121
|Carroll
|516
|429.57
|25
|100
|Habersham
|514
|1122.27
|20
|71
|Forsyth
|507
|200.79
|12
|67
|Chatham
|477
|163.26
|24
|109
|Bartow
|469
|423.4
|38
|135
|Sumter
|466
|1585.09
|41
|128
|Colquitt
|461
|1015.58
|14
|37
|Bibb
|444
|291.82
|25
|129
|Mitchell
|409
|1854.37
|32
|86
|Coweta
|403
|265.13
|8
|51
|Houston
|363
|231.15
|16
|91
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|62
|Newton
|344
|306.18
|11
|65
|Baldwin
|342
|769.78
|26
|65
|Thomas
|324
|729.22
|31
|64
|Whitfield
|322
|307.63
|7
|25
|Barrow
|321
|371.6
|13
|77
|Paulding
|309
|179.09
|11
|67
|Lowndes
|283
|240.08
|4
|49
|Troup
|283
|401.91
|10
|67
|Upson
|280
|1065.57
|34
|39
|Rockdale
|278
|292.75
|8
|71
|Clarke
|270
|208.05
|13
|44
|Spalding
|267
|386.34
|21
|48
|Coffee
|261
|606.38
|15
|58
|Floyd
|258
|258.22
|15
|43
|Tift
|247
|604.95
|16
|52
|Walton
|246
|256.75
|12
|46
|Columbia
|243
|153.19
|7
|34
|Early
|238
|2345.75
|30
|20
|Fayette
|231
|196.52
|13
|37
|Crisp
|228
|1022.93
|7
|38
|Ware
|225
|627.56
|14
|50
|Butts
|223
|885.83
|22
|27
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|49
|Worth
|208
|1032.67
|21
|39
|Hancock
|194
|2367.88
|22
|34
|Decatur
|181
|687.64
|4
|21
|Dooly
|177
|1320.9
|12
|36
|Randolph
|177
|2620.67
|19
|32
|Jackson
|175
|234.27
|5
|30
|Appling
|148
|797.37
|13
|25
|Gilmer
|148
|471.08
|0
|20
|Gordon
|148
|254.96
|15
|33
|Stephens
|136
|516.56
|2
|24
|Calhoun
|130
|2057.94
|5
|15
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|5
|28
|Catoosa
|119
|173.04
|0
|10
|Monroe
|119
|429.18
|8
|19
|Turner
|114
|1411.59
|12
|20
|Polk
|113
|259.88
|1
|13
|Glynn
|112
|130.16
|1
|14
|Walker
|112
|160.9
|0
|3
|Oconee
|111
|265.95
|5
|19
|Dawson
|108
|399.69
|1
|16
|Wilcox
|106
|1205.92
|13
|18
|Echols
|104
|2620.31
|0
|4
|Laurens
|104
|219.89
|1
|18
|Macon
|99
|762.24
|6
|33
|White
|99
|311.73
|3
|20
|Pierce
|97
|496.29
|3
|20
|Lumpkin
|95
|281.05
|1
|19
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|25
|Banks
|92
|460.41
|0
|11
|Bacon
|91
|797.97
|3
|9
|Harris
|89
|256.4
|5
|15
|Putnam
|88
|402.1
|9
|16
|Murray
|85
|211.12
|1
|9
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|82
|390.1
|2
|12
|Effingham
|75
|117.14
|1
|12
|Bryan
|74
|189.08
|5
|18
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Elbert
|73
|385.33
|0
|6
|Liberty
|72
|116.31
|0
|13
|Ben Hill
|71
|426.55
|1
|8
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|4
|19
|Brooks
|69
|438.74
|9
|11
|Wilkinson
|68
|762.42
|4
|18
|Greene
|67
|357.96
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|67
|310.23
|5
|18
|Lamar
|66
|341.14
|1
|11
|Camden
|62
|114.98
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|60
|75.5
|2
|10
|Clinch
|58
|871.39
|2
|7
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|6
|12
|Toombs
|55
|203.83
|4
|9
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|2
|9
|Marion
|53
|639.09
|2
|9
|Brantley
|51
|265.6
|2
|4
|Dodge
|51
|250.18
|2
|8
|Stewart
|51
|832.11
|1
|14
|Screven
|50
|359.71
|2
|16
|Madison
|49
|162.38
|1
|11
|Cook
|48
|275.28
|2
|9
|Bleckley
|45
|350.52
|0
|2
|Franklin
|45
|192.89
|1
|8
|Pickens
|45
|134.21
|4
|13
|Seminole
|44
|540.54
|2
|8
|Union
|43
|169.73
|1
|12
|Berrien
|42
|217.89
|0
|3
|Haralson
|42
|136.71
|2
|11
|Atkinson
|41
|492.2
|2
|7
|Fannin
|41
|155.78
|1
|5
|Miller
|41
|711.31
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|40
|367.21
|2
|6
|Jeff Davis
|38
|250.86
|1
|5
|Talbot
|38
|617.08
|1
|13
|Clay
|37
|1295.97
|2
|5
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Telfair
|36
|230.12
|1
|6
|Jones
|35
|122.42
|0
|4
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|10
|Charlton
|33
|249.04
|1
|6
|Chattahoochee
|33
|307.01
|0
|6
|Jefferson
|33
|215.5
|1
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Heard
|32
|258.69
|2
|6
|Jasper
|32
|225.37
|1
|4
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Dade
|28
|173.25
|1
|3
|Hart
|28
|107.25
|0
|1
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Irwin
|25
|265.03
|1
|4
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Towns
|23
|191.13
|1
|8
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Lanier
|20
|193.22
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|20
|78.71
|0
|3
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Rabun
|19
|111.86
|1
|6
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Wayne
|18
|60.05
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|0
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Long
|15
|75.32
|1
|2
|Twiggs
|15
|185.51
|0
|5
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 523,359 (445,186 COVID-19 tests; 78,173 antibody tests)
- Positive tests: 45,266
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,829 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/28 listed 902 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,973 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
