Warner Robins Police identify body found on Doraville Court

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the body is identified as 57-year-old Patricia Ann Battle of Macon.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police have identified a woman’s body found in a field Tuesday.

Teens found the decomposed body while walking in a grassy area off Doraville Court in the Woodbury Subdivision.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the body is identified as 57-year-old Patricia Ann Battle of Macon. Police say she had been staying with family members on Lake Joy Rad. The family reports Battle left the family home early in May after the death of a relative. And she did not return to the home.

Anyone with additional information in the case should contact Detective Peck at 478-302-5380.

