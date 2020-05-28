Warner Robins Police identify body found on Doraville Court

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police have identified a woman’s body found in a field Tuesday.
Teens found the decomposed body while walking in a grassy area off Doraville Court in the Woodbury Subdivision.
According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the body is identified as 57-year-old Patricia Ann Battle of Macon. Police say she had been staying with family members on Lake Joy Rad. The family reports Battle left the family home early in May after the death of a relative. And she did not return to the home.
Anyone with additional information in the case should contact Detective Peck at 478-302-5380.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up