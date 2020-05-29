Warner Robins city buildings will reopen to the public June 1st

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins city buildings will reopen to the public Monday, June 1st.
According to a news release from the city, the buildings will being open during normal, pre-COVID-19 business hours. The number of non-employees in each building will be limited and all visitors will be required to wear a mask.
Residents are being asked to continue to conduct any city business online.
For any questions, concerns or to make an appointment with any Warner Robins city department, call (478)293-1000.
