Damaged and stolen signs: Monroe County officials urge residents to be on look out

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County leaders are urging residents to look out for anyone destroying or stealing road signs.
More than 170 road signs have been replaced recently or will be getting fixed soon due to the destruction of property or theft by taking.
“There’s been a rise of stolen stop signs,” Richard Dumas, Monroe County’s Public Information Officer said.
Dumas says it’s not the first time the county has faced this problem.
“A couple of years ago, there was a guy who was arrested, they found $2,000 dollars worth of signs on his property, I believe,” Dumas said.
He says replacing signs costs taxpayers money.
“In one particular location, on the northern end of the county, there has been a stop sign that has been replaced 4 separate times,” Dumas said. “The tax money is adding up which has to go to the work crews to have to go do this.”
People found with signs could face a felony charge.
Anyone with information about stolen or damaged signs is asked to contact the Monroe County Road Department at (478) 994-7029.