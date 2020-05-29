|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A generous supply of hand sanitizer arrived at Robins Air Force Base to help battle COVID-19.
Colonel Kelie Thomas says the shipment will ensure a safe environment, but also give families a peace of mind.
“Having a solid plan in place with a phased approach and having clear communication is what’s going to help ease the minds of the families,” said Thomas.
Thomas says the base wants to get other protective equipment. But for now, they’re focusing on one resource at a time.
“Our leadership is taking instrumental measures to make sure that our folks were safeguarded here on the installation,” shared the Colonel.
Chief of Wing Innovation, Jay Vizcarra, says the 2,500 gallons of hand sanitizer is a much needed resource on the base for a workforce of about 24,000 men and women, and nearly 60 mission partners.
“From Bon Wing in Minot Air Force Base to Mobility Wing in McGuire Air Force Base from training units in Sheppard Air Force Base,” said Chief Vizcarra.
He explains members of the base use hand sanitizer for a number of different practices.
“It’s allowing us to continue doing our job safely,” explained the chief.
In total, the base will receive close to 10, 000 gallons of hand sanitizer at seven locations.