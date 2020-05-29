Heat and humidity to back off by end of weekend

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
2
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A cold front will clear the area tomorrow afternoon and slightly cooler and drier air will temporarily settle in.

TONIGHT.

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A shower or two is possible overnight but coverage will be extremely isolated. Areas of patchy dense fog could develop by daybreak as well.

WEEKEND.

Hot and humid conditions continue tomorrow as temperatures near 90° are in store once again. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible on Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, the cold front will have cleared Middle Georgia and afternoon temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s under a mostly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK.

The week starts off dry with seasonal temperatures, but the heat is going to be turned up to another level late next week as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the eastern half of the United States. Temperatures could top out in the middle 90’s and above.

Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.