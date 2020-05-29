Macon-Bibb commissioners approve resolution holding off furloughs until January

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners voted on a budget amendment in committee Friday morning, that would allow commissioners to not take as much from the reserve fund balance.
Mayor Robert Reichert called for the reduction in his original plan based on the economic slowdown, which resulted in a drop in sales tax dollars. The higher-than-expected sales tax revenue will also allow commissioners to use less money from the city’s reserve fund to balance the budget.
Reichert said instead of taking $10 million from the fund balance, the additional money would allow commissioners to take only a needed amount of $5.2 million.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to have furloughs pushed to start in January, in hopes that the economy will improve by then with no need to furlough employees.
“I think we’re going to rebound. I think there’s going to be some improvement in some areas. That’s just my preference,” Commissioner Elaine Lucas said.
Commissioners are meeting again Tuesday morning at 9 to talk about the budget. Commissioners are taking public comments on the budget Tuesday at 4 p.m.