BCSO investigating double homicide

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0
55
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Fair Street just before 12:30 Friday morning.

Witnesses told police two men were fighting when a third man approached with a gun and fired shots, hitting both men.

The first victim, 60-year-old Stacey Van Battle, died at the scene. The second victim, 49-year-old Derrick Howard, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office says a possible suspect was taken in for questioning.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleBS Report: May 28th
mm
Tanya Modersitzki
Tanya comes all the way from Chicago, Illinois. She’s a city girl that’s excited to be a part of Middle Georgia’s community and tell your stories! She received a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia College Chicago. She also spent a few semesters studying at San Diego State University. While in college, she interviewed Joan Rivers before she passed away, was on the red carpet for the movie premiere of “Chiraq” and also interned with ABC7’s investigative reporters and Bill Kurtis. Tanya spent nearly 2 years reporting in Billings, Montana where she covered a lot of politics and agriculture. In her spare time, Tanya is a sports fanatic, so even though the Chicago Bears and Bulls didn’t know how to win this season, she still roots for them. You can guarantee you’ll run into her at the gym every day. If you do, stop by and say hi! Share your stories with her and don’t be surprised if she’s hiding chocolate chip cookies in her gym bag.