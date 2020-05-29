BCSO investigating double homicide

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Fair Street just before 12:30 Friday morning.
Witnesses told police two men were fighting when a third man approached with a gun and fired shots, hitting both men.
The first victim, 60-year-old Stacey Van Battle, died at the scene. The second victim, 49-year-old Derrick Howard, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Office says a possible suspect was taken in for questioning.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.