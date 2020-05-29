Mercer football lands 3-star recruit Kobey Fitzgerald

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer’s football program has added a big-time player to its roster.
JUCO linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald has committed to the Bears. He’s a three-star recruit out of Riverside City College in Riverside, California.
Fitzgerald is a First Team All-American and was named Defensive MVP in his conference. He was also named First Team All-State and First Team All-Conference.
In two seasons with Riverside City College, he recorded 89 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and one defensive touchdown.
Last season, Fitzgerald led the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 record and a conference championship, which means he knows what it takes to win on the biggest and brightest stage.
“Coming from a 13-0 season last year, and two losses at Riverside City College my whole college career, I think I know what it takes to win,” said Fitzgerald. “And, I know coach [Drew] Cronic knows what it takes to win, so hopefully bring something from that aspect to the environment and see where that goes.”
Fitzgerald also revealed who he models his game after.
“Ray Lewis. Just from a mental aspect, he was so in tune with the game. You know, watching film, studying his opponents, I mean their every move. Man, his dedication to football itself. I think that’s what I model my game after.”