|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –NewTown Macon is in the top 10 of a national competition for America’s best Main Street Program.
A non-profit organization that promotes shopping locally, sponsored the competition for the best Main Street Program in the country. The organization “Independent We Stand” hosts America’s Main Street every year.
The competition was based on votes, and voters could vote up to 25 times a day.
Emily Hopkins, Manager Macon Main Street, says she hopes they received enough votes to get them to the number one spot.
“We really felt great I mean it’s really thanks for the support of the community because this was a Wedding Contest people have the opportunity to vote 25 times a day for Newton Macon to get this far in the contest so it’s really because of the community support that we made it this far and we made it to the top 10,” said Hopkins.
Hopkins says voting is closed, and the winner will be announced June 2.