Six Flags Over Georgia hiring hundreds of employees ahead of reopening

Tucker Sargent
ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT)    Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are “actively hiring” hundreds of employees in preparation for reopening of the parks.

That’s according to an e-mail from spokesperson Divina Mims Puckett Friday, which said available positions include lifeguards, food service, Six Flags Clean Team Members and admissions.

All applicants must be at least 16 years old and apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.

The parks will conduct virtual interviews, and no walk-up applicants will be accepted.

“The parks have a comprehensive plan in place to operate safely and we look forward to welcoming guests soon,” Puckett wrote. “An announcement regarding opening dates will be made in the near future.”

Click here to read Six Flags Safety Protocols.

Tucker Sargent
