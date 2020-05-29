Trump takes aim at WHO as US economic outlook worsens

|
WASHINGTON (AP) — With new U.S. economic numbers highlighting the rough road ahead for a hoped-for rebound, President Donald Trump took aim at the World Health Organization and China, blaming both for their roles in the pandemic’s devastation.
He said the United States will end its relationship with WHO, charging it didn’t respond adequately to the health crisis because of China’s “total control” over the global organization.
Trump said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world.
Earlier Friday, U.S. Commerce Department statistics showed a record-shattering 13.6% drop in spending in April.
