Unadilla’s David Ragan to compete in Truck Series race at Atlanta

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MOORESVILLE, North Carolina (41NBC/WMGT) — Unadilla’s David Ragan will compete in the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The 34-year-old driver, who retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2019 season, will drive the No. 17 Ford 1-150 for DGR-Crosley, according to a DGR-Crosley news release.
The truck will be sponsored by Select Blinds, an online retailer of custom window coverings.
“I’m really looking forward to racing one of DGR-Crosley’s F-150’s at Atlanta,” Ragan said. “We were originally going to run the truck at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April, but since that race was postponed, I wanted to return to my home state of Georgia with Select Blinds for this race.”
I can’t wait to go @NASCAR_Trucks racing in my No. 17 @Select_Blinds Ford F-150 next Saturday at @amsupdates!
Thank you to @Select_Blinds and @Fireade2K for coming on board. It’s going to be a lot of fun!
Press Release: https://t.co/ucEoXOYL32 pic.twitter.com/ynw7dqMbzp
— David Ragan (@DavidRagan) May 29, 2020
Ragan hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race since 2006 but has plenty of experience across the sport’s top three series, including 23 combined starts at Atlanta.
The Vet Tix/Camping World 200 from Atlanta Motor Speedway, scheduled as part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series, will take place Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised by FS1.
It will be Ragan’s second NASCAR start this season. He finished 4th in the Daytona 500 in a Rick Ware Racing Cup Series car sponsored by Select Blinds.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced in the Truck Series, and I’m incredibly thankful to Select Blinds for supporting me and allowing me to do this,” Ragan added. “Atlanta has always been one of my favorite tracks since it’s my home track. Hopefully, we can get the folks from Select Blinds another good finish this year and put on a good show for the fans watching on television.”
The Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will take place Saturday, June 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will take place Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET.
Fans will not be allowed at any of the Atlanta races due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.