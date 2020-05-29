UPDATE (Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Georgia's cumulative cases by county as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29, 2020 (Data: Georgia Department of Public Health)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 45,670 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 532,007 (450,271 COVID-19 tests; 81,736 antibody tests)
  • Positive tests: 45,670

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,947 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

