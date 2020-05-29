UPDATE (Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/29/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 45,670 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4425
|402.57
|224
|819
|Gwinnett
|3681
|379.04
|126
|614
|DeKalb
|3662
|461.7
|112
|644
|Cobb
|2971
|375.8
|168
|653
|Hall
|2459
|1191.67
|46
|324
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1972
|0
|31
|119
|Dougherty
|1762
|1959.85
|144
|409
|Unknown
|1274
|0
|36
|Clayton
|1208
|396.28
|45
|178
|Cherokee
|880
|330.06
|32
|132
|Henry
|681
|283.91
|22
|89
|Muscogee
|594
|309.98
|17
|95
|Richmond
|579
|286.29
|22
|166
|Douglas
|537
|353.51
|24
|123
|Carroll
|519
|432.07
|25
|100
|Habersham
|518
|1131
|20
|71
|Forsyth
|510
|201.97
|12
|68
|Chatham
|476
|162.92
|24
|109
|Bartow
|470
|424.3
|38
|135
|Sumter
|469
|1595.29
|42
|131
|Colquitt
|450
|991.34
|14
|36
|Bibb
|449
|295.1
|25
|132
|Coweta
|410
|269.74
|8
|51
|Mitchell
|407
|1845.3
|32
|85
|Houston
|364
|231.79
|16
|92
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|62
|Newton
|350
|311.52
|11
|65
|Baldwin
|342
|769.78
|26
|65
|Whitfield
|331
|316.23
|7
|25
|Barrow
|324
|375.07
|13
|77
|Thomas
|323
|726.97
|31
|64
|Paulding
|318
|184.3
|11
|67
|Lowndes
|295
|250.26
|4
|49
|Troup
|287
|407.59
|10
|67
|Rockdale
|282
|296.97
|8
|71
|Upson
|280
|1065.57
|34
|39
|Clarke
|275
|211.9
|13
|44
|Spalding
|273
|395.02
|21
|48
|Coffee
|264
|613.35
|15
|58
|Floyd
|259
|259.22
|15
|43
|Tift
|253
|619.64
|17
|52
|Walton
|249
|259.88
|12
|46
|Columbia
|247
|155.71
|7
|34
|Early
|238
|2345.75
|31
|20
|Fayette
|233
|198.22
|13
|37
|Crisp
|231
|1036.39
|7
|38
|Ware
|229
|638.72
|14
|51
|Butts
|225
|893.78
|22
|28
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|49
|Worth
|208
|1032.67
|21
|39
|Hancock
|194
|2367.88
|22
|34
|Decatur
|181
|687.64
|4
|21
|Dooly
|179
|1335.82
|12
|36
|Jackson
|179
|239.63
|5
|30
|Randolph
|179
|2650.28
|19
|32
|Appling
|155
|835.08
|13
|25
|Gordon
|149
|256.68
|15
|33
|Gilmer
|147
|467.9
|0
|20
|Stephens
|137
|520.36
|2
|25
|Calhoun
|131
|2073.77
|5
|15
|Catoosa
|123
|178.85
|0
|10
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|5
|28
|Monroe
|120
|432.79
|8
|19
|Turner
|115
|1423.97
|12
|20
|Oconee
|114
|273.14
|5
|19
|Walker
|114
|163.77
|0
|3
|Polk
|113
|259.88
|1
|13
|Glynn
|112
|130.16
|1
|14
|Dawson
|108
|399.69
|1
|16
|Wilcox
|108
|1228.67
|13
|18
|Echols
|104
|2620.31
|0
|4
|Laurens
|103
|217.78
|1
|18
|Macon
|100
|769.94
|6
|34
|White
|100
|314.88
|3
|20
|Lumpkin
|96
|284.01
|1
|19
|Pierce
|96
|491.17
|3
|20
|Grady
|94
|383.05
|4
|25
|Bacon
|91
|797.97
|3
|9
|Banks
|90
|450.41
|0
|11
|Harris
|89
|256.4
|5
|15
|Putnam
|89
|406.67
|9
|16
|Murray
|86
|213.61
|1
|9
|Meriwether
|83
|394.86
|2
|12
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Bryan
|74
|189.08
|5
|18
|Elbert
|74
|390.6
|0
|6
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Effingham
|73
|114.02
|1
|12
|Liberty
|73
|117.92
|0
|13
|Ben Hill
|72
|432.56
|1
|8
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|4
|19
|Brooks
|69
|438.74
|9
|11
|Wilkinson
|69
|773.63
|4
|18
|Greene
|67
|357.96
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|67
|310.23
|5
|18
|Lamar
|66
|341.14
|1
|11
|Camden
|62
|114.98
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|60
|75.5
|2
|10
|Oglethorpe
|60
|393.7
|6
|12
|Clinch
|58
|871.39
|2
|7
|Toombs
|56
|207.54
|4
|10
|Marion
|54
|651.15
|2
|9
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|2
|9
|Madison
|53
|175.63
|1
|11
|Brantley
|52
|270.81
|2
|4
|Dodge
|51
|250.18
|2
|8
|Stewart
|51
|832.11
|1
|14
|Screven
|50
|359.71
|2
|16
|Cook
|48
|275.28
|2
|9
|Berrien
|46
|238.64
|0
|3
|Atkinson
|45
|540.22
|2
|7
|Bleckley
|45
|350.52
|0
|2
|Franklin
|45
|192.89
|1
|8
|Pickens
|45
|134.21
|3
|13
|Seminole
|44
|540.54
|2
|8
|Haralson
|43
|139.96
|2
|11
|Union
|43
|169.73
|1
|12
|Fannin
|42
|159.57
|1
|5
|Miller
|41
|711.31
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|41
|376.39
|2
|6
|Chattahoochee
|38
|353.52
|0
|6
|Jeff Davis
|38
|250.86
|1
|5
|Talbot
|38
|617.08
|1
|13
|Clay
|37
|1295.97
|2
|5
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Telfair
|36
|230.12
|1
|6
|Jones
|35
|122.42
|0
|4
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|10
|Jefferson
|34
|222.03
|1
|6
|Charlton
|33
|249.04
|1
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Heard
|32
|258.69
|2
|6
|Jasper
|32
|225.37
|1
|4
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Dade
|28
|173.25
|1
|3
|Hart
|28
|107.25
|0
|1
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Irwin
|26
|275.63
|1
|4
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Tattnall
|23
|90.51
|0
|3
|Taylor
|23
|289.02
|2
|8
|Towns
|23
|191.13
|1
|8
|Lanier
|20
|193.22
|2
|5
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Rabun
|19
|111.86
|1
|6
|Wayne
|19
|63.39
|0
|3
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|0
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Long
|15
|75.32
|1
|2
|Twiggs
|15
|185.51
|0
|5
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Webster
|12
|470.59
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 532,007 (450,271 COVID-19 tests; 81,736 antibody tests)
- Positive tests: 45,670
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,852 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/28 listed 902 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,947 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.