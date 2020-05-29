UPDATE (Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/29/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 45,863 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4490
|408.49
|229
|849
|Gwinnett
|3733
|384.39
|126
|621
|DeKalb
|3718
|468.76
|112
|649
|Cobb
|2987
|377.82
|170
|655
|Hall
|2465
|1194.58
|47
|324
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1975
|0
|31
|122
|Dougherty
|1763
|1960.96
|144
|410
|Clayton
|1217
|399.23
|45
|180
|Unknown
|1025
|0
|32
|Cherokee
|885
|331.94
|32
|133
|Henry
|686
|285.99
|22
|89
|Muscogee
|602
|314.15
|17
|95
|Richmond
|595
|294.2
|22
|166
|Douglas
|539
|354.82
|24
|123
|Habersham
|519
|1133.19
|20
|71
|Carroll
|517
|430.41
|24
|100
|Forsyth
|512
|202.77
|12
|68
|Chatham
|491
|168.05
|24
|109
|Bartow
|477
|430.62
|38
|135
|Sumter
|476
|1619.1
|42
|131
|Colquitt
|459
|1011.17
|14
|39
|Bibb
|451
|296.42
|27
|132
|Coweta
|414
|272.37
|8
|51
|Mitchell
|408
|1849.84
|32
|85
|Houston
|364
|231.79
|16
|92
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|62
|Newton
|351
|312.41
|11
|66
|Baldwin
|348
|783.29
|26
|65
|Whitfield
|331
|316.23
|7
|25
|Barrow
|325
|376.23
|13
|77
|Thomas
|324
|729.22
|31
|64
|Paulding
|320
|185.46
|11
|68
|Lowndes
|298
|252.8
|4
|49
|Troup
|292
|414.69
|10
|67
|Rockdale
|283
|298.02
|8
|71
|Upson
|280
|1065.57
|34
|39
|Clarke
|279
|214.98
|13
|44
|Spalding
|275
|397.92
|21
|49
|Coffee
|265
|615.68
|15
|58
|Walton
|261
|272.4
|12
|46
|Floyd
|260
|260.22
|15
|43
|Tift
|255
|624.54
|17
|52
|Columbia
|248
|156.34
|7
|34
|Early
|238
|2345.75
|31
|20
|Fayette
|234
|199.07
|13
|37
|Crisp
|231
|1036.39
|7
|38
|Butts
|229
|909.67
|22
|28
|Ware
|228
|635.93
|14
|52
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|49
|Worth
|209
|1037.63
|21
|39
|Hancock
|194
|2367.88
|22
|34
|Decatur
|185
|702.83
|4
|21
|Jackson
|184
|246.32
|5
|32
|Dooly
|179
|1335.82
|12
|36
|Randolph
|179
|2650.28
|19
|32
|Appling
|156
|840.47
|13
|25
|Gordon
|152
|261.85
|15
|33
|Gilmer
|147
|467.9
|0
|20
|Stephens
|138
|524.16
|2
|25
|Walker
|138
|198.25
|0
|3
|Calhoun
|131
|2073.77
|5
|15
|Catoosa
|129
|187.58
|0
|10
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|5
|28
|Monroe
|120
|432.79
|8
|19
|Polk
|118
|271.38
|1
|13
|Oconee
|116
|277.93
|5
|20
|Glynn
|115
|133.65
|1
|15
|Turner
|115
|1423.97
|12
|20
|Dawson
|109
|403.39
|1
|17
|Wilcox
|109
|1240.05
|13
|18
|Echols
|107
|2695.89
|0
|4
|Laurens
|103
|217.78
|1
|18
|White
|101
|318.03
|3
|20
|Macon
|100
|769.94
|6
|34
|Lumpkin
|99
|292.88
|1
|19
|Pierce
|98
|501.41
|3
|21
|Grady
|94
|383.05
|4
|25
|Bacon
|92
|806.73
|3
|9
|Harris
|91
|262.16
|5
|15
|Putnam
|89
|406.67
|9
|16
|Banks
|88
|440.4
|1
|10
|Murray
|86
|213.61
|1
|9
|Meriwether
|84
|399.62
|2
|12
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Liberty
|81
|130.85
|0
|14
|Bryan
|74
|189.08
|5
|18
|Elbert
|74
|390.6
|0
|6
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Effingham
|73
|114.02
|1
|12
|Ben Hill
|72
|432.56
|1
|8
|Peach
|72
|263.01
|4
|19
|Wilkinson
|69
|773.63
|5
|18
|Brooks
|68
|432.38
|8
|10
|Greene
|68
|363.31
|7
|19
|Lamar
|67
|346.31
|1
|11
|McDuffie
|67
|310.23
|5
|18
|Camden
|62
|114.98
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|60
|75.5
|2
|10
|Oglethorpe
|60
|393.7
|6
|12
|Clinch
|58
|871.39
|2
|7
|Marion
|57
|687.33
|2
|9
|Toombs
|56
|207.54
|4
|10
|Brantley
|54
|281.22
|2
|4
|Madison
|54
|178.94
|1
|11
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|2
|9
|Stewart
|52
|848.43
|1
|14
|Dodge
|51
|250.18
|2
|8
|Screven
|50
|359.71
|2
|16
|Cook
|48
|275.28
|2
|9
|Pickens
|47
|140.17
|3
|13
|Atkinson
|46
|552.22
|2
|7
|Berrien
|46
|238.64
|0
|3
|Franklin
|46
|197.18
|1
|8
|Bleckley
|45
|350.52
|0
|2
|Seminole
|44
|540.54
|2
|8
|Union
|44
|173.67
|1
|12
|Fannin
|43
|163.37
|1
|5
|Haralson
|43
|139.96
|2
|11
|Pulaski
|42
|385.57
|2
|6
|Miller
|41
|711.31
|0
|3
|Chattahoochee
|39
|362.82
|0
|6
|Clay
|39
|1366.02
|2
|5
|Jeff Davis
|38
|250.86
|1
|5
|Talbot
|38
|617.08
|1
|13
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Telfair
|37
|236.51
|1
|7
|Jefferson
|36
|235.09
|1
|6
|Jones
|35
|122.42
|0
|4
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|10
|Jasper
|33
|232.41
|1
|4
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Charlton
|32
|241.49
|1
|6
|Heard
|32
|258.69
|2
|6
|Irwin
|29
|307.43
|1
|5
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Dade
|28
|173.25
|1
|3
|Hart
|28
|107.25
|0
|1
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Towns
|24
|199.43
|1
|8
|Tattnall
|23
|90.51
|0
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Lanier
|21
|202.88
|2
|5
|Rabun
|20
|117.74
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Wayne
|19
|63.39
|0
|3
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|0
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Long
|15
|75.32
|1
|2
|Twiggs
|15
|185.51
|0
|5
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Webster
|12
|470.59
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|9
|131.79
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 532,007 (450,271 COVID-19 tests; 81,736 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 45,863
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,914 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/29 listed 891 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,984 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.