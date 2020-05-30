Gov. Kemp authorizes activation of up to 3,000 National Guard troops statewide

|
ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an order authorizing up to 3,000 National Guard troops statewide ahead of several planned protests across the state Sunday.
Kemp made the announcement in a tweet Saturday night.
“These highly trained citizen soldiers will partner will [sic] law enforcement to preserve peace and protect Georgians in every corner of our great state,” Gov. Kemp said.
Demonstrations continued across the country Saturday following the death Monday of George Floyd, a black man, while in custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota Police.
Gov. Kemp issued a State of Emergency early Saturday for Fulton County following protests that turned violent, resulting in fires and damage to property.
