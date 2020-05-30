Gov. Kemp authorizes activation of up to 3,000 National Guard troops statewide

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
15
Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) ⁠— Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an order authorizing up to 3,000 National Guard troops statewide ahead of several planned protests across the state Sunday.

Kemp made the announcement in a tweet Saturday night.

“These highly trained citizen soldiers will partner will [sic] law enforcement to preserve peace and protect Georgians in every corner of our great state,” Gov. Kemp said.

Demonstrations continued across the country Saturday following the death Monday of George Floyd, a black man, while in custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota Police.

Gov. Kemp issued a State of Emergency early Saturday for Fulton County following protests that turned violent, resulting in fires and damage to property.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleUPDATE (Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!