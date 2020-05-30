UPDATE (Saturday, May 30 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative confirmed cases by county as of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 46,286 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30.

County* Cumulative cases* Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 539,641 (454,838 COVID-19 tests; 84,803 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 46,286

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,003 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

