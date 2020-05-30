UPDATE (Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/30/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 46,331 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4507
|410.03
|230
|848
|Gwinnett
|3769
|388.1
|127
|623
|DeKalb
|3731
|470.4
|112
|649
|Cobb
|3009
|380.6
|171
|656
|Hall
|2467
|1195.55
|47
|326
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1995
|0
|31
|124
|Dougherty
|1770
|1968.74
|145
|410
|Clayton
|1216
|398.9
|45
|180
|Unknown
|1202
|0
|33
|Cherokee
|890
|333.81
|33
|134
|Henry
|688
|286.83
|22
|89
|Muscogee
|604
|315.2
|17
|95
|Richmond
|595
|294.2
|22
|166
|Douglas
|539
|354.82
|25
|122
|Habersham
|520
|1135.37
|23
|71
|Carroll
|518
|431.24
|24
|100
|Forsyth
|512
|202.77
|12
|68
|Chatham
|501
|171.47
|24
|109
|Bartow
|478
|431.52
|39
|135
|Sumter
|475
|1615.7
|43
|131
|Colquitt
|465
|1024.39
|14
|39
|Bibb
|454
|298.39
|27
|131
|Coweta
|415
|273.02
|8
|51
|Mitchell
|408
|1849.84
|32
|85
|Houston
|365
|232.43
|17
|93
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|62
|Newton
|352
|313.3
|11
|66
|Whitfield
|351
|335.33
|7
|26
|Baldwin
|343
|772.04
|26
|65
|Barrow
|326
|377.39
|14
|77
|Paulding
|326
|188.94
|11
|68
|Thomas
|324
|729.22
|32
|64
|Troup
|307
|435.99
|11
|70
|Lowndes
|301
|255.35
|4
|49
|Rockdale
|285
|300.13
|8
|71
|Clarke
|283
|218.06
|13
|44
|Upson
|280
|1065.57
|34
|39
|Spalding
|275
|397.92
|21
|49
|Coffee
|268
|622.65
|15
|58
|Walton
|265
|276.58
|12
|46
|Floyd
|263
|263.22
|15
|43
|Tift
|256
|626.99
|17
|52
|Columbia
|248
|156.34
|7
|34
|Early
|238
|2345.75
|31
|20
|Fayette
|235
|199.93
|13
|37
|Crisp
|232
|1040.87
|7
|38
|Butts
|229
|909.67
|22
|28
|Ware
|228
|635.93
|14
|52
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|49
|Worth
|210
|1042.6
|21
|39
|Hancock
|194
|2367.88
|23
|34
|Decatur
|186
|706.63
|4
|21
|Jackson
|184
|246.32
|5
|32
|Dooly
|179
|1335.82
|12
|36
|Randolph
|179
|2650.28
|19
|32
|Gordon
|160
|275.63
|16
|33
|Appling
|156
|840.47
|13
|25
|Gilmer
|149
|474.27
|0
|20
|Walker
|141
|202.56
|0
|3
|Stephens
|138
|524.16
|2
|25
|Catoosa
|133
|193.4
|0
|10
|Calhoun
|132
|2089.6
|5
|15
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|5
|28
|Monroe
|120
|432.79
|8
|19
|Polk
|118
|271.38
|1
|13
|Turner
|118
|1461.12
|12
|20
|Oconee
|116
|277.93
|6
|20
|Glynn
|115
|133.65
|1
|16
|Wilcox
|111
|1262.8
|13
|18
|Echols
|110
|2771.48
|0
|4
|Dawson
|109
|403.39
|1
|17
|Bacon
|108
|947.04
|3
|9
|Laurens
|105
|222.01
|1
|18
|Macon
|101
|777.64
|6
|34
|White
|101
|318.03
|3
|20
|Lumpkin
|99
|292.88
|1
|19
|Pierce
|99
|506.52
|3
|21
|Grady
|94
|383.05
|4
|25
|Harris
|91
|262.16
|5
|15
|Murray
|90
|223.54
|1
|9
|Putnam
|90
|411.24
|9
|16
|Banks
|88
|440.4
|1
|10
|Meriwether
|85
|404.38
|2
|13
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Liberty
|82
|132.46
|0
|14
|Elbert
|75
|395.88
|0
|6
|Ben Hill
|74
|444.58
|1
|8
|Bryan
|74
|189.08
|5
|18
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Effingham
|73
|114.02
|1
|12
|Peach
|72
|263.01
|4
|19
|Wilkinson
|69
|773.63
|5
|18
|Brooks
|68
|432.38
|8
|10
|Greene
|68
|363.31
|7
|19
|Lamar
|67
|346.31
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|67
|310.23
|5
|18
|Camden
|61
|113.12
|1
|7
|Oglethorpe
|61
|400.26
|6
|12
|Bulloch
|60
|75.5
|2
|10
|Clinch
|59
|886.42
|2
|7
|Marion
|57
|687.33
|2
|9
|Brantley
|56
|291.64
|2
|4
|Toombs
|56
|207.54
|4
|10
|Madison
|54
|178.94
|1
|11
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|2
|9
|Stewart
|52
|848.43
|1
|14
|Dodge
|51
|250.18
|2
|8
|Screven
|51
|366.91
|2
|16
|Cook
|48
|275.28
|2
|9
|Atkinson
|47
|564.23
|2
|7
|Pickens
|47
|140.17
|3
|13
|Berrien
|46
|238.64
|0
|3
|Franklin
|46
|197.18
|1
|8
|Bleckley
|45
|350.52
|0
|2
|Seminole
|44
|540.54
|2
|8
|Union
|44
|173.67
|1
|12
|Chattahoochee
|43
|400.04
|0
|6
|Fannin
|43
|163.37
|1
|5
|Haralson
|43
|139.96
|2
|11
|Pulaski
|42
|385.57
|2
|6
|Jefferson
|41
|267.75
|1
|6
|Miller
|41
|711.31
|0
|3
|Clay
|39
|1366.02
|2
|5
|Jeff Davis
|38
|250.86
|1
|5
|Talbot
|38
|617.08
|1
|13
|Jones
|37
|129.41
|0
|4
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Telfair
|37
|236.51
|1
|7
|Jasper
|36
|253.54
|1
|4
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|10
|Heard
|33
|266.77
|2
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Charlton
|32
|241.49
|1
|6
|Hart
|30
|114.91
|0
|1
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Dade
|28
|173.25
|1
|3
|Irwin
|28
|296.83
|1
|5
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Towns
|24
|199.43
|1
|8
|Tattnall
|23
|90.51
|0
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Lanier
|21
|202.88
|2
|5
|Rabun
|20
|117.74
|1
|7
|Wayne
|20
|66.72
|0
|3
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Twiggs
|17
|210.24
|0
|5
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|1
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Webster
|12
|470.59
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|9
|131.79
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 539,641 (454,838 COVID-19 tests; 84,803 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 46,331
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,927 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/30 listed 850 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,004 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
