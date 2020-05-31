Crowd gathers to protest police brutality, violence in Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A crowd of a few dozen people held a peaceful protest Sunday night at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street.

The group, which held signs and asked for those passing by to honk their horns, also gathered there Saturday.

Organizer Brandon Jackson, who said he was born and raised in Macon, said he felt the need to speak out against police brutality in America and also the violence that’s resulted in 27 homicides in Macon-Bibb so far this year.

“We’re not tearing up our city,” Jackson said. “We’re setting an example. Macon, Georgia, we’re coming together.”

Jackson said the group plans to return every day “until these four corners get filled.”

