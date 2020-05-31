Hundreds gather in downtown Macon in solidarity against injustices nationwide

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Macon Sunday afternoon to bring awareness of the injustices happening nationwide.
“We can’t be silent anymore,” Warner Robins resident Hannah Woods said.
Praying and singing rang out across Rosa Park Square.
Clergy, members of local churches and the other members of the community showed up to fight for justice following the recent murders of three African-Americans. One of those murders happened in Brunswick.
“The violence has just gotten out of control and these lives do matter,” Woods said.
Demonstrators held signs with powerful messages.
“Black lives matter and all lives matter in general and peace will get us all through this together,” resident Marcos Velez said.
Demonstrators say change starts by speaking up and taking a stand.
20-year-old Jadyn Stephens of Macon says change also calls for action. He explains protests and demonstrations aren’t enough.
“We protest all the time and it still happens,” Stephens said. “It’s up to the local leaders and politicians. They have to come up with something.”
Pastor Marvin Colbert of Mount Hope AME Church says the George Floyd incident was the tipping point for him. Colbert says Sunday’s demonstration was a stand of solidarity, not a protest.
“We are moved to come together today to pray,” Colbert said.
The pastor says there needs to be a continuous conversation, even after the protesting is over. He says there also needs to be a push for a hate crime bill because Georgia doesn’t have one.