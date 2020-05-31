‘I love you’: Warner Robins Mayor joins protesters in fight for change

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Protesters are taking over city streets across the country, including Warner Robins.
Dozens gathered on Watson Boulevard Sunday to stand together against racial inequality and police brutality.
“I mean, there’s been some horrible atrocities in our nation and it’s time for us to stand up and stand together and say that’s not going to happen in this town,” Mayor Randy Toms said.
With car horns and chants in Warner Robins, there’s a push for change that goes deeper than a mayor wanting better for his city.
“It’s just wrong,” Toms said. “And it’s sad and hurts to watch that kind of stuff when people should know better but don’t. But we do.”
The hunger for change and equality is what fueled protests in the city this weekend. Word of a protest started Saturday via Facebook. By Sunday, protesters say the crowd quadrupled, because power is in numbers.
“You can’t be that change sitting on the couch,” protestor Sharie Adams said. “You can’t be that change tweeting and on Facebook. Yes, that is a form of activism, but there’s a component of activism that requires you to get up and come and do something.”
Along Watson Boulevard, in front of the Galleria Mall, a sea of protesters displayed signs with messages of hurt and demanding change.
“Seeing the diversity of this crowd is heartening and makes you feel like change is on the horizon and makes you think it may not be as far as we think,” Adams said.
Mayor Toms, who could hardly hold back tears, says he couldn’t let his citizens fight for equality alone.
“I’m going to stand with you every opportunity I get because it’s the right thing to do,” he said.