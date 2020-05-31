Macon-Bibb NAACP encourages protests to be ‘done peacefully’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb chapter of the NAACP is encouraging anyone who plans to organize protests to conduct them peacefully.
“We know the injustices across this country has gone too long without accountability and yes it is time for change,” President Gwenette Westbrooks wrote in an emailed statement Sunday afternoon. “Protesting for a purpose should be done in a manner that it reflects what we stand for as a people.”
“I ask as President of this organization that we do not engage in any type of protest, that is violent or destructive.”
Westbrooks said the chapter plans to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. Monday in front of the Bibb County Courthouse that “will cover cases that we are currently handling that have encountered injustice.”
“We will also address the violence in our community,” Westbrooks wrote.