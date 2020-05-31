Macon-Bibb NAACP encourages protests to be ‘done peacefully’

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
42
Gwenette Westbrooks (File: March 2019)
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb chapter of the NAACP is encouraging anyone who plans to organize protests to conduct them peacefully.

“We know the injustices across this country has gone too long without accountability and yes it is time for change,” President Gwenette Westbrooks wrote in an emailed statement Sunday afternoon. “Protesting for a purpose should be done in a manner that it reflects what we stand for as a people.”

“I ask as President of this organization that we do not engage in any type of protest, that is violent or destructive.”

Westbrooks said the chapter plans to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. Monday in front of the Bibb County Courthouse that “will cover cases that we are currently handling that have encountered injustice.”

“We will also address the violence in our community,” Westbrooks wrote.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleHundreds gather in downtown Macon in solidarity against injustices nationwide
Next articleAtlanta mayor: 2 police officers fired
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!