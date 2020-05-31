UPDATE (Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/31/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 47,063 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4524
|411.58
|235
|848
|Gwinnett
|3780
|389.23
|128
|623
|DeKalb
|3734
|470.78
|120
|654
|Cobb
|3027
|382.88
|175
|655
|Hall
|2467
|1195.55
|47
|326
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2012
|0
|34
|124
|Dougherty
|1770
|1968.74
|148
|414
|Unknown
|1698
|1
|33
|Clayton
|1221
|400.54
|49
|180
|Cherokee
|909
|340.94
|33
|135
|Henry
|690
|287.66
|23
|89
|Muscogee
|615
|320.94
|17
|95
|Richmond
|595
|294.2
|22
|166
|Douglas
|543
|357.46
|25
|123
|Carroll
|525
|437.07
|24
|100
|Habersham
|520
|1135.37
|23
|71
|Forsyth
|512
|202.77
|12
|68
|Chatham
|501
|171.47
|24
|109
|Bartow
|478
|431.52
|39
|136
|Sumter
|475
|1615.7
|44
|131
|Colquitt
|467
|1028.79
|15
|41
|Bibb
|453
|297.73
|28
|131
|Coweta
|417
|274.34
|9
|51
|Mitchell
|409
|1854.37
|32
|86
|Whitfield
|374
|357.31
|7
|27
|Houston
|366
|233.06
|17
|93
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|63
|Newton
|352
|313.3
|11
|66
|Baldwin
|345
|776.54
|26
|65
|Paulding
|328
|190.1
|11
|68
|Barrow
|326
|377.39
|14
|77
|Thomas
|324
|729.22
|32
|64
|Troup
|313
|444.51
|11
|70
|Lowndes
|302
|256.2
|4
|49
|Rockdale
|285
|300.13
|8
|71
|Clarke
|283
|218.06
|13
|45
|Upson
|281
|1069.38
|34
|39
|Spalding
|275
|397.92
|22
|49
|Coffee
|271
|629.62
|15
|58
|Floyd
|265
|265.22
|15
|43
|Walton
|265
|276.58
|12
|46
|Tift
|256
|626.99
|17
|52
|Columbia
|248
|156.34
|7
|35
|Early
|238
|2345.75
|31
|20
|Fayette
|235
|199.93
|13
|37
|Crisp
|232
|1040.87
|7
|38
|Butts
|228
|905.7
|24
|27
|Ware
|228
|635.93
|14
|52
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|49
|Worth
|211
|1047.56
|21
|39
|Hancock
|195
|2380.08
|24
|34
|Decatur
|186
|706.63
|5
|21
|Jackson
|184
|246.32
|5
|32
|Dooly
|179
|1335.82
|12
|37
|Randolph
|179
|2650.28
|19
|32
|Gordon
|163
|280.8
|16
|33
|Appling
|159
|856.63
|13
|25
|Gilmer
|153
|487
|0
|20
|Walker
|141
|202.56
|0
|3
|Stephens
|139
|527.96
|2
|25
|Catoosa
|133
|193.4
|0
|10
|Calhoun
|132
|2089.6
|6
|15
|Bacon
|122
|1069.8
|3
|10
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|5
|28
|Monroe
|120
|432.79
|11
|19
|Polk
|118
|271.38
|1
|13
|Turner
|118
|1461.12
|13
|20
|Echols
|117
|2947.85
|0
|4
|Oconee
|116
|277.93
|6
|20
|Glynn
|115
|133.65
|1
|16
|Wilcox
|111
|1262.8
|13
|18
|Grady
|110
|448.25
|4
|26
|Dawson
|109
|403.39
|1
|17
|Laurens
|106
|224.12
|1
|18
|Macon
|101
|777.64
|6
|34
|White
|101
|318.03
|3
|20
|Pierce
|100
|511.64
|3
|21
|Lumpkin
|99
|292.88
|1
|19
|Harris
|91
|262.16
|5
|15
|Murray
|91
|226.03
|1
|9
|Putnam
|90
|411.24
|9
|16
|Banks
|88
|440.4
|1
|10
|Meriwether
|85
|404.38
|2
|13
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Liberty
|82
|132.46
|0
|14
|Elbert
|75
|395.88
|0
|6
|Ben Hill
|74
|444.58
|1
|8
|Bryan
|74
|189.08
|5
|18
|Effingham
|74
|115.58
|1
|12
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Peach
|72
|263.01
|4
|20
|Wilkinson
|69
|773.63
|6
|18
|Brooks
|68
|432.38
|8
|10
|Greene
|68
|363.31
|7
|19
|Lamar
|67
|346.31
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|67
|310.23
|5
|18
|Camden
|62
|114.98
|1
|7
|Oglethorpe
|61
|400.26
|7
|12
|Bulloch
|60
|75.5
|2
|10
|Clinch
|59
|886.42
|2
|7
|Marion
|57
|687.33
|2
|9
|Brantley
|56
|291.64
|2
|4
|Toombs
|56
|207.54
|4
|10
|Chattahoochee
|54
|502.37
|0
|6
|Madison
|54
|178.94
|1
|11
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|2
|9
|Stewart
|52
|848.43
|1
|14
|Dodge
|51
|250.18
|2
|8
|Screven
|51
|366.91
|3
|16
|Atkinson
|48
|576.23
|2
|7
|Cook
|48
|275.28
|2
|9
|Pickens
|48
|143.16
|3
|13
|Berrien
|46
|238.64
|0
|3
|Franklin
|46
|197.18
|1
|8
|Union
|46
|181.57
|1
|12
|Bleckley
|45
|350.52
|0
|2
|Fannin
|44
|167.17
|1
|5
|Seminole
|44
|540.54
|2
|8
|Haralson
|43
|139.96
|3
|11
|Jefferson
|43
|280.81
|1
|6
|Pulaski
|42
|385.57
|2
|6
|Miller
|41
|711.31
|0
|3
|Clay
|39
|1366.02
|2
|5
|Talbot
|38
|617.08
|1
|13
|Jeff Davis
|37
|244.26
|1
|5
|Jones
|37
|129.41
|0
|4
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Telfair
|37
|236.51
|1
|7
|Jasper
|36
|253.54
|1
|5
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|10
|Heard
|34
|274.86
|2
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Charlton
|32
|241.49
|1
|6
|Hart
|30
|114.91
|0
|1
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Dade
|28
|173.25
|1
|3
|Irwin
|28
|296.83
|1
|6
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|27
|106.25
|0
|3
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Towns
|24
|199.43
|1
|8
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Lanier
|21
|202.88
|2
|5
|Rabun
|20
|117.74
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Wayne
|19
|63.39
|0
|3
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Twiggs
|17
|210.24
|1
|5
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|1
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Webster
|13
|509.8
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|10
|146.43
|0
|1
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 553,986 (465,525 COVID-19 tests; 88,461 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 47,063
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,951 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/30 listed 850 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,053 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
