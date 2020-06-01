Atlanta protest scattered by tear gas, heavy police presence

|
ATLANTA (AP) – Riot police firing tear gas dispersed hundreds of demonstrators on the third night of protests, scattering a crowd in downtown Atlanta.
The main group of protesters had spent hours Sunday mostly peacefully demonstrating against the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
Hundreds of police and National Guard troops took up positions Sunday night around downtown Centennial Park, sealing off the area at the epicenter of a weekend of protests. Many choked and gasped as they scattered from police tear gas, leaving only a few still in the streets. TV news footage showed officers later taking people who lingered into custody.